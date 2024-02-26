StockNews.com Downgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RLJ. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Insider Activity at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $747,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 53.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.