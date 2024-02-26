StockNews.com Downgrades U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) to Sell

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U-Haul

U-Haul Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at U-Haul

UHAL stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. U-Haul has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.09.

In other U-Haul news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About U-Haul

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.