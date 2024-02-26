StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.78. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

