StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of LIQT opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.77. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.
Insider Transactions at LiqTech International
In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.