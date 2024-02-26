StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.77. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

Insider Transactions at LiqTech International

In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

