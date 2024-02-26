StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MHH opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

