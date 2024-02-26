StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of MHH opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
