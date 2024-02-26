StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 0.4 %

WidePoint stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.40. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.