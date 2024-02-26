StockNews.com Lowers Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

CLW stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $616.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 79,972 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.