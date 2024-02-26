StockNews.com Lowers Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.2 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after buying an additional 325,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

