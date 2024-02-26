StockNews.com Upgrades Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.