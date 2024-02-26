Stonepine Capital Management LLC Buys 154,139 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,139 shares during the quarter. Exagen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Exagen worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of XGN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,158. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

