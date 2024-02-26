Stonepine Capital Management LLC Buys 307,453 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,453 shares during the quarter. Delcath Systems makes up about 0.9% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 4.49% of Delcath Systems worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 57.4% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 676,404 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the third quarter valued at $162,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $6,872,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 77.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 262,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,294.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. 76,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,497. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCTH

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.