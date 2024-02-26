Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $47.34 Million Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,807 shares during the period. Evolus comprises 15.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 9.06% of Evolus worth $47,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Evolus by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 179,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,967 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 61.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,105,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 421,890 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 18.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,306,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 199,592 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 888.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Evolus Stock Up 5.5 %

Evolus stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.47. 517,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $827.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $304,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,375.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $156,773.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $304,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,375.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,106 shares of company stock worth $1,104,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

