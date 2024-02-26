Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,422 shares during the period. X4 Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.9% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.15% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $54,425. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XFOR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 680,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,158. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Further Reading

