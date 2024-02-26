Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $182.65 million and approximately $52.84 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.01 or 0.05979051 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00023951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00020955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,979,448 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

