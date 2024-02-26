Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 7.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Stryker by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.46. 970,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,905. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $357.40. The company has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

