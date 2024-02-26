Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 0.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,126,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

