Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,103,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 241,379 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13,407.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 964,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,473,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 142,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.55. 60,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,837. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

