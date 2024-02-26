Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Cummins by 6.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $265.52. The company had a trading volume of 760,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $269.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

