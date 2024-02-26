Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,307.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,175.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $991.38. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $582.18 and a one year high of $1,319.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,028.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

