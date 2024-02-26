Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.22 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up approximately 2.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $57,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $134.82. 632,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,457. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $137.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

