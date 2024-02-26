Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,953,000 after buying an additional 163,986 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SO traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

