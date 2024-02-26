Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 39,368 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 100.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.71. 1,596,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,823. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

