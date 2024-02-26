Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,334 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,334 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 156.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. 2,576,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

