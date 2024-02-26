Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.06. 11,203,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,334,219. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

