Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,713 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 11.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $46,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GJUN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 3.0% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GJUN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.87. 1,458,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,215. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

