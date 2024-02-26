Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $4.64

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.50. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 750,676 shares trading hands.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

About Summit Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

