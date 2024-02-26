Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $4.64

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.50. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 750,676 shares trading hands.
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics
In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Therapeutics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Roku worth a second look after the earnings panic selloff?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.