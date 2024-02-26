Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $33.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

