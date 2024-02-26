Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $22.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.52.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
