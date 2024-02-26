Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $22.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Shares of NOVA opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

