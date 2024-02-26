Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

