Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $27.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Trading Down 6.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of RUN opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $33,711.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 307,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,223.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.