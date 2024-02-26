Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 47,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,854,000 after buying an additional 142,551 shares during the period.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

