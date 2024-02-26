Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

SGRY stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In related news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

