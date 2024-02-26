SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $219.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

