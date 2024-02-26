Synopsys’ (SNPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $660.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $594.60.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $575.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.05 and its 200 day moving average is $501.39. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $350.58 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

