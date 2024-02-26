Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 6,352 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $41,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,680,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 768,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 378,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 88,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.29. 14,697,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,522,002. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $77.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

