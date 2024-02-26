Synovus Financial Corp Buys 11,453 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,374,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,438. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

