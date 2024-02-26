Synovus Financial Corp Buys 167,297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,759,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,297 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $120,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,228,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,269,091. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

