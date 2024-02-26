Synovus Financial Corp Buys 3,165 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,628,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,276,537. The company has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

