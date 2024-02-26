Synovus Financial Corp Buys 9,184 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $27.18. 44,511,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,171,098. The firm has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

