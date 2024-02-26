Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $35,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after buying an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after buying an additional 551,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,242,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 724,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,767. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.