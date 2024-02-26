Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,457,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,128 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $99,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,629. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

