Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Rollins Financial raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.40. 2,860,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

