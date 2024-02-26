Synovus Financial Corp Has $23.54 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,861 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,945. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

