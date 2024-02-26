Synovus Financial Corp Has $25.88 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,167 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $25,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,104,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $289.67. The stock had a trading volume of 111,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,670. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.51. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.44 and a 52-week high of $291.57.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

