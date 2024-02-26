Synovus Financial Corp Has $41.23 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $41,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,697,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,522,002. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $77.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

