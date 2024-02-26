Synovus Financial Corp Has $74.79 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $74,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HD traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $371.60. 2,361,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $374.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

