Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of QGRO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.98. 31,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,421. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $82.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $748.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

