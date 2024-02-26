Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $169.54. 1,044,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

