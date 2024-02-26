Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,050 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $474.51. 2,003,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.41 and a 200-day moving average of $414.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $475.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

