Synovus Financial Corp Sells 16,419 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $42,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.23. 12,987,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,484. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.