Synovus Financial Corp Sells 16,419 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $42,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.23. 12,987,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,484. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

